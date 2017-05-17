Rare postcards from Russian Royal family up for auction

Rare postcards from the family of Tsar Nicolas II written in the weeks prior to their execution by the Bolsheviks are going up for auction in the U.K.

Written by Baroness Sophie Buxhoeveden, the postcards detail that the family was in good health prior to the executions.

"Any ephemera written by a member of the Russian Royal Household during this period is rare but to have a pair of postcards written so close to the date when the Tsar and his family were executed and in such close proximity to the event by someone so close to the family is exceptional," said Henry Aldridge and Son auctioneer Andrew Aldridge, in an email to Fox News.

TITAN SURVIVOR'S FUR COAT UP FOR AUCTION IN THE UK

Both postcards were addressed to Anna Ivanovna Meder of 12 Bogoyavlenskaya str in Tobolsk (the former capital of Siberia) and detail the affection Baroness Buxhoeveden had towards Ivanovna.

The first letter, which has the "Exam Radionov" censors mark, is postmarked May 22, 1918 and reads:

Related Image Expand / Collapse

"My dear Anna Ivanovna, I am in good health. I am in the same compartment with Nastenka (The nickname of Princess Anastasia). Hope You are healthy. Hugging you fondly. Please write to me."

The second letter, which Aldridge described as more poignant than the first, is dated May 27, 1918, just five days later.

"Dear Anna Ivanovna, Hoping along with Andrey Ivanovich, awaiting orders I am in good health. Many Hugs, Izya"

Izya was a nickname given to the Baroness by the Tsarina.

No pre-sale estimates for the postcards have been given.

EXPERTS DISCOVER CHRISTOPHER COLUMBUS ANCHOR AT CARIBBEAN SHIPWRECK SITE

Baroness Buxhoeveden accompanied the Tsar and the rest of his family after they were exiled to Siberia.

Eventually, the Tsar and his family were executed by the Bolsheviks on July 17, 1918 in the early hours of the morning. They were executed by handguns, with Nicholas dying first and Anatasia, Tatiana, Olga and Maria dying later from stabbing wounds and being shot at close range.