UFO sighting? Video purportedly showing massive light over Paris raises questions

Beam me up, Jean Paul!

A new video has appeared of what was claimed to be a cigar-shaped ship hovering over Paris, France, which UFO watchers say is potentially the same object spotted over China and Australia several years ago.

It is unclear if the object -- which the video shows beaming light down on the ground -- is a hoax. The video was posted to YouTube by Secureteam10, a conspiracy channel that often posts UFO sightings.

Tyler Glockner, who runs Secureteam10, said on the video that he was unable to find the original recording of the video and wondererd aloud whether it could be a hoax.

In a separate video, the conspiracy channel noted that the Paris sighting is similar to ones seen in China and Australia in recent years.

In 2010, there was one incident which caused a Chinese airport to be shut down temporarily.

Glockner also noted that another incident in 2014 over the Gold Coast of Australia looked similar to the new video from Paris.