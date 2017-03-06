Twitter briefly suspends David Duke's account ... then reinstates it

Former Ku Klux Klan leader David Duke was apparently suspended from Twitter for a brief period on Monday.

Engadget reports that the former Louisiana state representative was suspended from Twitter Monday morning. Twitter then restored the account, albeit with a reset follower count, according to Engadget.

“I'm back. Though I have no idea why I was suspended,” Duke tweeted Monday afternoon.

I'm back. Though I have no idea why I was suspended. Thank you to all of the wonderful people who offered support. #FreeDavidDuke — David Duke (@DrDavidDuke) March 6, 2017

Duke’s account had over 32,000 followers by late afternoon Monday.

Twitter has not yet responded to a request for comment from Fox News on the circumstances surrounding Duke’s apparent suspension and the restoration of his account.

Last year Twitter suspended a number of prominent accounts associated with the so-called “alt-right” movement, including the account of Richard Spencer, head of the National Policy Institute, a white nationalist think tank. Spencer’s account was subsequently restored.

Last year Twitter also launched new user tools designed to curb hate speech.