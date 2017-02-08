New video gives a detailed overview of the Nintendo Switch hardware

Late on Tuesday night, Nintendo shared a video detailing the hardware of its upcoming Switch console. We already know the specs of the machine ( and had a chance to get our hands on it last month), but this is the first video Nintendo has released that takes a comprehensive look at the console and its controllers.

The most important thing to wrap your head around with the Switch is that the tablet is the actual console -- not the dock. The Switch Dock connects to the TV via an HDMI cord, and by sliding the Switch into the dock, you can play in TV Mode. Although Nintendo doesn't explain this in the video, the tablet itself is only capable of reaching resolutions up to 720p, but in TV Mode, games can be played in 1080p.

Slot the Joy-Con controllers into the grooves on each side of the Switch and lift the console from the dock to enter Handheld Mode. As the name suggests, Handheld Mode turns the Switch into a portable console, completely autonomous from any cords or additional displays. Nintendo says that Switch can last up to six hours in Handheld Mode, but you can also charge it with a USB-C charger while you're playing.

The third and final form of the Switch is Tabletop Mode, which is when the two Joy-Con controllers are removed from the Switch and the console is propped up on a flat surface with the built-in kickstand.

The Switch can also connect over Wi-Fi for online gaming (which will eventually require a subscription to a paid service) and link up with seven other nearby Switch consoles for local wireless multiplayer.