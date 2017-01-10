A stunning video released by the Department of Defense shows a swarm of micro-drones being released by fighter jets.

The demonstration of the Perdix micro-UAV swarm was held at China Lake, Calif. on Oct. 26, 2016. Three F/A-18's were deployed to launch the swarm of tiny drones, according to the Department of Defense.

The drones, which have a wingspan of 12 inches, can operate autonomously and share a distributed brain, the BBC reports, and could be used for surveillance.

In the Department of Defense video, the drones can also be seen flying through the air like a swarm of high-tech bees.

The U.S. military is keen to harness the power and versatility of microdrones. The U.S. Navy, for example, has already demonstrated its Low-Cost UAV Swarming Technology (LOCUST), which aims to deploy swarms of compact drones.

Another goal of the U.S. military is to develop flying ‘aircraft carriers’ to deploy drones.