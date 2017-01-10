The Chilean navy has admitted it can’t explain a video filmed by its pilots showing a UFO in the country’s airspace.

A military helicopter captured the incredible footage in November 2014 during a routine coastal patrol.

The craft – spotted in broad daylight – was filmed using the chopper’s infra-red camera.

It can be seen hovering in the clouds before appearing to give off some sort of gas as it moves along.

The pilots tracked the craft from around 40 miles away and tried several times to communicate with it.

After receiving no response, they reported it to a pair of nearby radar stations.

But shockingly, neither of them were able to see it on their screens – despite being able to detect the navy choppers.

