Some said that Samsung might ditch the Galaxy Note brand following the unprecedented Galaxy Note 7 recall that may have tarnished the phablet line for good, but it looks like Samsung will still churn out new Note models. A Galaxy Note 8 is planned for later this year and it will be released on schedule, a new report indicates.

"The Galaxy Note 7 was very popular before user reports began circulating about devices that exploded or caught on fire while charging," a Samsung exec said, according to Business Korea. "As the phablet market, which was developed by Samsung Electronics, has been growing, the company will release the Note series this year again."

The Galaxy Note 8 should be released in the second half of the year, following the Galaxy S8 series that's set to be released in April -- the site notes the same April launch window for the upcoming Galaxy S flagship. It's too early to know what novel features the Galaxy Note 8 will have to offer, but an official from a Samsung Electronics partner company seems to think a 4K display is in the cards for the phablet.

"Samsung will introduce 2K resolution displays in the Galaxy S8, but it will use 4K resolution displays in the Galaxy Note 8 to realize improved virtual reality (VR) functions. I heard that it will connect with new Gear VR wearable," the person said.

That said, Samsung still has to explain the Galaxy Note 7 explosions, before even considering the launch of a successor. An official explanation is coming anywhere from January 10th to the end of the month, according to a report from earlier this week.