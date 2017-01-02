Self-driving technology seems to be the driving future of many car companies. And many drivers are wondering if they'll actually see it in their lifetime.

One of the top trailblazers within this industry is Ford, which has set a goal to begin mass production of autonomous vehicles within five years.

That may sound ambitious, but Ford is actually closer to achieving this goal than you might think. In fact, there are even big plans to reveal the Next-Gen Ford Fusion Hybrid Self-Driving Car during this year's Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

This amazing vehicle uses the same platform as its current self-driving development car. But it's the new tech inside that will keep Ford on the cutting edge of autonomous vehicles.

The new generation car will showcase electrical controls that are closer to being ready for production. It also includes a new system that can scan the road ahead with twice the precision as the previous car that hit the road three years ago.

Ford says that this new car involves the two main elements of self-driving cars. The autonomous vehicle platform, and the virtual driver system.

In the video, you can see that the hybrid utilizes mechanical LiDAR pucks that are mounted just above the side mirrors. These pucks create a 360-degree view around the vehicle.

Ford's goal is to build a high volume, fully-autonomous car fleet for ride-sharing purposes by 2021.

For now, all we can do is wait until the big reveal at CES, which takes place between January 5 through January 8.

What do you think? Are you as excited about driverless car technology as we are? Let us know in the comments.

