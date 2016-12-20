Move over, Rudolph.

In this stunning four-minute video, YouTube personality Casey Neistat shows viewers that the next big thing for drones might well be human transport.

Dressed like a modern-day extreme sport version of Ole St. Nick and riding a snowboard instead of a sleigh, Neistat takes viewers on a holiday magic carpet ride through a town and across the winter sky. Notably, instead of “eight reindeer” the drone’s propellers pull Neistat over a rooftop, through crowds of high-fiving onlookers, and across a series of hills before taking him into the air.

“No one in the world sells a drone that can lift a human being,” explained the team in the video’s opening. “So we built our own.”