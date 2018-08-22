Ohio State suspends Urban Meyer for three games after investigation

Ohio State University announced Wednesday night that head football coach Urban Meyer would be suspended for the first three games of the upcoming season following an investigation into his handling of domestic abuse allegations against a former assistant coach.

The university also announced that athletic director Gene Smith would be suspended without pay between Aug 31 and Sept. 16.

The decision was announced exactly three weeks after the university announced that Meyer would be placed on administrative leave while it investigated what he knew about the claims against former wide receivers coach Zach Smith.

Ohio State opens the season with two home games against Oregon State and Rutgers before traveling to Dallas to face TCU on Sept. 15. Meyer is due to return to the sidelines for the Buckeyes' Sept. 22 home game against Tulane.

This is a developing story; check back for more updates.