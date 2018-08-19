IndyCar racer Robert Wickens' frightening crash halts Pocono race

Sunday's IndyCar Series race at Pocono Raceway in Pennsylvania was halted after fewer than six laps when a multi-car wreck sent Robert Wickens' car soaring into the fence.

Wickens, an IndyCar rookie, was attempting to pass Ryan Hunter-Reay on Turn 2 of Lap 6 when the two cars touched while side-by-side. That caused Hunter-Reay's car to careen into the wall and Wickens' car was pulled along for the ride. Wickens launched over Hunter-Reay's car and sailed into the catchfence, where the tub of his IndyCar spun several times before crashing back onto the track.

IndyCar spokesman Curt Cavin told race broadcaster NBC Sports Network that Wickens was "awake and alert" and was being takenby helicopter to Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown for further treatment.

Drivers James Hinchcliffe, Pietro Fittipaldi and Takuma Sato were also involved in the wreck. Hinchcliffe appeared to be in pain and was seen grabbing his wrists as he slowly left his car.

Officials said the race would not resume for at least an hour as workers repaired the catch fence.

Sunday's race was the 14th in the 17-race IndyCar season, which is highlighted by the annual Indianapolis 500.

IndyCar has dealt with two tragedies in the recent past. In 2015, Justin Wilson died from a head injury when a piece of debris from a crashed car bounced off the track at Pocono and hit his helmet. In 2011, two-time Indy 500 winner Dan Wheldon was killed in a crash at the season-ending race in Las Vegas.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.