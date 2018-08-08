Lauren Hill to be inducted into Ohio Basketball Hall of Fame 3 years after brain cancer death

Lauren Hill, the Mount Saint Joseph University basketball player, who died in 2015 from terminal brain cancer, will be inducted into the Ohio Basketball Hall of Fame in 2019.

Hill, 19, gained national recognition when, after being diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor in high school, had the chance to fulfill her dream of playing a college basketball game.

In November 2014, she scored two points in her freshman team’s opener despite the tumor draining her energy, and throwing off her coordination, Fox 8 reported.

She entered hospice care a month later, and died in April 2015.

Hill will be entered into the Ohio Basketball Hall of Fame next May at an induction ceremony in Columbus.