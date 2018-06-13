Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

SPORTS

At US Open, Tiger Woods seeks his 15th major - could he reclaim his throne?

By Emily DeCiccio | Fox News
close
Golf Writer, longtime caddie, and Author of 'An American Caddie in St. Andrews,' Oliver Horovitz gives FOX News a preview of what we can expect from Tiger Woods at the 118th U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills. Video

US Open 2018: Tiger Woods's biggest obstacles

Golf Writer, longtime caddie, and Author of 'An American Caddie in St. Andrews,' Oliver Horovitz gives FOX News a preview of what we can expect from Tiger Woods at the 118th U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills.

Will the 118th U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills be the iconic location where Tiger Woods claims his first win in five years?

Millions will be watching this weekend to see if Woods can claim his 15th major and come one step closer to Jack Nicklaus’ record of 18 major victories.

Oliver Horovitz, golf writer, longtime caddie, and author of ‘An American Caddie in St. Andrews,’ gave FOX News a preview of what to expect.

“This is the first year in a long time he’s looked really healthy, he’s got a new swing because of his back, and has had to readjust,” explains Horovitz. “I’ll tell you what, he looks strong, he looks on form, his putting has been great all year, so this could be a really good week for him.”

Tiger Woods motions while chipping onto the third green during a practice round for the U.S. Open Golf Championship, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Southampton, N.Y. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)

Pointing to victory? Tiger Woods motions while chipping onto the third green during practice for the U.S. Open in Southampton  (Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

TIGER WOODS, EX-GIRLFRIEND LOCKED IN LEGAL BATTLE OVER NON-DISCLOSURE AGREEMENT, REPORT SAYS

The 118th U.S. Open will take place at Shinnecock Golf Club in Southampton, N.Y.

The legendary golf club has already hosted four U.S. Opens, the most recent in 2004. Horovitz explained that the course has undergone a redesign since then, which made the fairways a little wider, with an average 41 yards in width.

Horovitz warned, however, “If you go about a foot off of the fairway, you’re going to be in rough that can be eight-inches high, and you’re going to have a tough time finding your ball.” 

Horovitz added that judging the wind will be very difficult for players at Shinnecock since there is no hole that faces the same direction as another on the course.

INSIDE THE MIND OF TIGER WOODS

He said the key to success at Shinnecock will be accuracy, especially for Woods.

“Woods is going to have to hit lots of stingers, he’s going to have to be feeling it off the tee accuracy-wise,” Horovitz said. “Because if you get off of the rough into the fescue, you’re lucky if you find the ball.”

Tiger Woods tees off the 8th hole during a practice round for the U.S. Open Golf Championship, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Southampton, N.Y. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)

Breaking the drought: Tiger Woods tees off the 8th hole during a practice round for the U.S. Open Golf Championship as he aims to win his first major in 10 years  (AP )

TIGER WOODS' REPS BLAST CLAIMS IN NEW BIOGRAPHY: 'LITTERED WITH EGREGIOUS ERRORS'

Horovitz added that while there is a bright spotlight on Woods during the U.S. Open, there is not a whole lot of pressure on him.

“This is his second major back in the comeback, and it’s a process,” explained Horovitz. “Tiger will be in the mix for sure if he just keeps it in play off the tee.”

For more insights into Tiger’s game and into the course at Shinnecock Hills, watch Oliver Horovitz’s full interview above.