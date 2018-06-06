LeBron's Game 3 dunk sets social media on fire

The Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers were engaged in a close battle in the fourth quarter of Wednesday’s Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

But on social media, much of the chatter was about LeBron James’ first-quarter dunk.

The Cavs came out shooting early in the game, quickly making seven of their first 13 shots. But one of the misses was on purpose.

James threw a pass to himself off the backboard for a slam dunk as Cleveland raced to a 16-4 early lead.

The 12-point margin represented the biggest lead of the series for the Cavaliers at the time.

Cleveland is looking to prevent Golden State from taking a 3-0 advantage in the best-of-seven series.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.