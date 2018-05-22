WNBA slams Trump administration's latest 'attack' on women's health care

The WNBA slammed the Trump administration Friday after the White House announced plans to resurrect a rule banning federally funded family planning clinics from discussing abortion with patients.

The league threw its support toward Planned Parenthood and slammed the Trump administration for its decision.

“The WNBA stands with Planned Parenthood against the Trump administration’s most recent attack on a woman’s right to affordable, safe and comprehensive health care,” WNBA president Lisa Borders said in a statement. “Planned Parenthood provides essential services for families and communities across the country and to support their critical work is to support all women.”

Planned Parenthood can still receive Title IX grants if it keeps the family-planning money separate from funds used to pay for abortions.

White House senior adviser Kellyanne Conway told Fox News that the administration is recognizing “that abortion is not family planning. This is family planning money.”

The WNBA’s condemnation of the White House’s move came after the league announced it will donate $5 for each ticket purchased for select games during the season as part of its “Take a Seat, Take a Stand” campaign.

"The WNBA stands with Planned Parenthood against the Trump administration’s most recent attack on a woman’s right to affordable, safe and comprehensive health care." - Lisa Borders, WNBA president

The money will be donated to select women’s groups, including Planned Parenthood.

“For 22 years, the WNBA and its players — women playing at the highest level of their sport — have stood up as role models for millions of women and girls,” Borders said Thursday. “With 'Take a Seat, Take a Stand,' we are proud to come together as a league to stand with our partner organizations, our fans and the many inspiring women raising their voices for change in the current women's movement.”

Fox News’ Alex Pappas and the Associated Press contributed to this report.