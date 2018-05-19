Mets pitcher finally unblocks long-blocked fan on Twitter -- but with stern warning

New York Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard was apparently in a forgiving mood Saturday, unblocking a fan on Twitter whom Syndergaard had blocked more than a year and a half ago.

The fan, Connor Jagemann, 21, told the New York Post that he found out that the pitcher, known as “Thor,” had blocked him when he received a message saying “Noah Syndergaard has blocked you.”

Jagemann claims he did nothing to deserve being blocked.

On Friday night, Jagemann’s friend had tweeted a photo of him at CitiField in New York, holding a sign pleading with Syndergaard to unblock him.

After catching the attention of a prominent Mets blogger, Jagemann’s plea was heard.

Syndergaard tweeted Saturday afternoon that he was unblocking the fan but noted that the fan “knows what he did” to deserve the block. The details, however, weren't forthcoming.

The grateful fan, finally able to tweet back, told Syndergaard he would be seeing him at the ballpark for Sunday’s game against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

“The Mighty Thor dropped a hammer on my world and I’ve been trying to fight my way back ever since,” Jagemann told The Post. “Now that I’m back in, I pledge my allegiance to the God of Thunder. May we return to the World Series.”