Seattle Mariners star Robinson Cano suspended by MLB for 80 games for PEDs

Seattle Mariners star Robinson Cano was suspended Tuesday for violating Major League Baseball's joint-drug agreement, according to multiple reports.

The 35-year-old Cano, a second baseman, tested positive for a performance-enhancing substance. Cano had already been placed on the disabled list for six-to-eight weeks after he broke the fifth-metacarpal in his right hand, but the drug suspension will not begin until he's ready to be re-activated. The PED ban seriously imperils his Hall of Fame chances -- as well as the Mariners' chances at making the postseason this year.

Cano was hit by a pitch during Sunday night's game against the Detroit Tigers. Cano will now be ineligible to make the postseason roster if the Mariners go that far, no matter when his drug ban ends. The Mariners are 23-17 and just 1.5 games out of first place in the American League West.

Cano is signed through the 2023 season with Seattle, on a 10-year, $240 million contract negotiated before the 2014 season. Cano is a .304 hitter in 14 seasons with the New York Yankees and Mariners.

An eight-time All-Star, Cano has finished top-ten in American League MVP voting six times. He was batting .287 with a .385 on-base percentage and four home runs in 39 games this season.