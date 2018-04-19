Alex Rodriguez's nephew kidnapped in New York City hotel over $600G Lamborghini sale

Alex Rodriguez’s nephew was kidnapped and held for ransom in a New York City hotel early Thursday after a deal involving two people and a $600,000 Lamborghini went bad.

Norberto Susini, 29, who plays in independent baseball leagues, met two men identified as Lamin Vucetovic, 33, and Anthony Gilkes, 30, in Manhattan’s Times Square to sell them the luxury vehicle, police told FoxNews.com.

Gilkes and Vucetovic reportedly drove Susini to the Marriott Marquis, but then demanded Susini return a $35,000 deposit. The men then allegedly held Susini against his will in the hotel room.

Police said the pair then called Susini’s business partners and demanded a ransom and the car in return for the baseball player. The business partners called police instead, The New York Post reported.

Vucetovic and Gilkes were arrested at the hotel at 3:50 a.m. Thursday, police said. Gilkes was charged with unlawful imprisonment and Vucetovic faces a kidnapping charge.

Rodriguez, a star with the Seattle Mariners, Texas Rangers and New York Yankees, has not yet addressed the incident on his social media accounts.