Conor McGregor was 'causing trouble' in hotel room after release on bail, report says

UFC superstar Conor McGregor was "being rowdy" in his Manhattan hotel Saturday night, one day after he was released on bond following his arraignment in connection with a backstage melee earlier this week, the New York Post reported Sunday.

The paper quoted an anonymous businessman from Rhode Island who said McGregor was "causing trouble" at the Loews Regency Hotel on Park Avenue.

"I heard he was being rowdy last night," the businessman added.

McGregor faces charges of felony criminal mischief and misdemeanor assault, menacing and reckless endangerment after video footage appeared to show him throwing a hand truck at a bus full of fighters on Thursday after a news conference for UFC 223 at Brooklyn's Barclays Center. Two fighters on the card, Michael Chiesa and Ray Borg, were injured and later replaced.

McGregor, 29, was released on $50,000 bond — pocket change for a fighter who was guaranteed $30 million last year in his ballyhooed boxing match against Floyd Mayweather Jr. McGregor is due back in court June 14.

McGregor was trying to get at UFC 223 main event fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov because the Russian had been involved in a hotel altercation with fellow fighter Artem Lobov. McGregor tried to stick up for Lobov, a close friend, and apparently loaded a private jet with his best buds and flew to New York to rumble.

UFC President Dana White said Friday he spoke to McGregor via text and the brawler said the confrontation "had to be done."

On Wednesday, White stripped McGregor of the UFC's 155-pound championship, which he had never defended. The Irishman has not fought for UFC since November 2016.

On Saturday, Nurmagomedev won the 155-pound championship by unanimous decision over Al Iaquinta and proceeded to blast McGregor in the media.

"Where's Conor? You want to fight this bus?" he asked rhetorically, later adding that the division had "only one champion."

"No more fake champions, no more champion who never defend his title or something like this," Nurmagomedev went on. "Now UFC has champion, and this champion wants to defend his title. You want to fight? Come here. Inside the cage? Come. Outside the cage? Come."

It's unclear if McGregor watched Saturday night's card.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.