Tim Tebow hurt in freak sprinkler mishap at spring training

By Nicole Darrah | Fox News
Tim Tebow sprained his ankle earlier this week after tripping on a sprinkler in the outfield during Mets spring training.

Newly minted baseball player Tim Tebow has been playing it safe at New York Mets spring training this week after he sprained his ankle in a freak mishap on the field.

Tebow, who arrived in Florida for training last week, sprained his ankle on Monday or Tuesday after stepping on a sprinkler head, the New York Post reported Sunday.

Ex-NFL player Tim Tebow projected to play in the major league by New York Mets general manager Sandy Alderson. Video

Tebow will play in majors according to Mets general manager

Ex-NFL player Tim Tebow projected to play in the major league by New York Mets general manager Sandy Alderson.

The 30-year-old NFL alum, whose Christian faith on the field earned him fans around the world, said his foot got caught on a sprinkler head in the outfield of the Mets spring training facility in Port St. Lucie.

“I’m trying to be smart about it and keep [the ankle] taped,” Tebow said.

TIM TEBOW 'WILL PLAY IN THE MAJOR LEAGUES,' METS GM SAYS

The Mets announced last month that Tebow was one of nine additional players invited to its spring training.

The former Heisman Trophy winner is preparing for his second professional baseball season. Tebow signed a minor league contract with the Mets in September 2016, but didn’t receive an invite to the MLB camp, according to the Bleacher Report.

Tebow spent 2017 between the St. Lucie Mets of the Class A Advanced Florida State League and the Columbia Fireflies of the Class A South Atlantic League. In 126 games between both teams, he had a .226 batting average with eight home runs and 52 RBI.

tim tebow reuters 2

The Mets announced in January that Tim Tebow was one of nine players invited to its spring training in Florida.  (USA Today Sports/Steve Mitchell)

He was 4 for 27 (.148) with no extra-base hits, one walk and eight strikeouts in nine spring training games for the Mets last year.

