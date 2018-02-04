Joy in Philly after Eagles win Super Bowl

Initial reports out of Philadelphia on Sunday night showed the City of Brotherly Love was erupting in joy after its beloved Eagles captured their first Super Bowl title – and first NFL championship since 1960.

Fox 29 in Philadelphia said its cameras caught Eagles fans streaming out of bars in the city’s Mayfair section, and fireworks could be seen overhead.

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney announced that plans for an Eagles victory parade would be announced Monday. The mayor's statement included the following:

“For so many who have called themselves Eagles fans for a generation, this is the day, the game, the season, and the team we’ve dreamed of. The 2017-18 Philadelphia Eagles are Super Bowl Champions, and they’ve brought tremendous joy to hundreds of thousands throughout the City and region."

Kenney continued: "We know you have waited years, some for decades, for the chance to crown your Birds as champs. I urge everyone to celebrate in a way that is safe and respectful to everyone from neighbors to strangers. Go forth and celebrate, but do so in a way that will make Philadelphia shine.”

The Eagles’ victory was the city’s first major professional sports championship since 2008, when baseball’s Philadelphia Phillies defeated the Tampa Bay Rays in the World Series.

Following that victory, 76 fans were arrested and some downtown businesses were looted, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

In 2016, Villanova University’s men’s college basketball team won the NCAA title, defeating North Carolina.

The NHL’s Philadelphia Flyers last won a Stanley Cup in 1975, and the NBA’s Philadelphia 76ers last one a title in 1983.