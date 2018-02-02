Winter Olympic athletes to receive record number of condoms

Gold, silver, bronze ... and latex?

Before any athlete wins a medal at the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea this month, all will be given a consolation prize of sorts – condoms.

A total of 110,000 condoms will be distributed at the event, translating to about 37.6 contraceptives per athlete, the South China Morning Post reported.

The number is also 10,000 more than the amount of sheaths given out in Vancouver in 2010 or Sochi, Russia, in 2014 – making it the largest amount ever distributed at the Winter Games.

One condom manufacturer told the Morning Post it donated 100,000 rubbers to help stop the spread of HIV, as well as for “a successful hosting of the Winter Olympics.”

The protection will be placed in both the men’s and women’s restrooms, at the athletes’ lodging, and at media and medical centers, organizers told the paper.

According to the paper, 2,925 athletes are competing in this year’s games, but spokesman Chung Geun-sik said they “don’t expect the athletes to use them all.”

Instead, the majority will likely be taken home as souvenirs, he said.