Texas teenager sinks half-court shot at the buzzer in viral video

A video of a Texas teenager’s stunning shot to win her high school girl's basketball game is going viral.

Tatum Henderson, a senior guard on the Arlington Martin High School basketball team, had the ball in the final second of Friday night’s game against crosstown rival Arlington Lamar.

As the buzzer went off, the teenager released the ball towards the basket – a “Hail Mary” of sorts from nearly 60 feet away – hitting it and giving her team a 56-53 overtime victory.

“I couldn’t believe it,” Henderson fold FOX4 News. “I’ve never had anything like this so far.”

A video of the unbelievable shot quickly made its way onto social media.

“We saw an Instagram and Twitter [post] and it was on TV and I couldn’t believe it,” said Henderson, who called the whole situation “surreal.”

“It’s still weird seeing everybody cheer for me,” she said. “It was so exciting and I was happy to see my teammates.”