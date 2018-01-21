Magic dominate 3rd quarter, grab huge road win over Celtics

BOSTON (AP) -- Elfrid Payton had 22 points and the Orlando Magic won for just the third time in their last 20 games, overcoming Kyrie Irving's 40 points to beat the Boston Celtics 103-95 on Sunday.

Orlando snapped a 14-game losing streak at Boston. The Magic had lost 10 in a row on the road overall since early December.

Irving sat out Boston's previous game to rest a sore left shoulder. Despite his efforts, the Celtics dropped their season-worst third straight home game.

Evan Fournier added 19 and Aaron Gordon had a double-double with 11 points and 12 rebounds for the Magic.

Trailing 59-58 at halftime, Orlando outscored the Celtics 32-12 in the third quarter while shooting 60 percent. The Magic held Boston to four field goals, three by Irving, and led 90-71 after three.

Jayson Tatum sparked a fourth-quarter run by scoring seven of his nine points to draw the Celtics to 93-84, but both teams traded points and Orlando maintained control the rest of the way.

SURE SHOTS

Orlando shot 61 percent on combined 27 of 44 in the second and third quarter. The Magic came into the game 14th in the NBA in field goal percentage.

BENCH STRENGTH

Shelvin Mack and D.J. Augustin combined for 20 points as the Magic bench outscored the Celtics 38-8. Boston reserves shot 4 for 19 from the field.

TIP-INS

Magic: G Aaron Afflalo completed his two-game suspension and didn't play. … Nikola Vucevic missed his 12th game and is hoping to return after the All-Star break. … Orlando made one of its first 16 shots in the fourth quarter.

Celtics: Marcus Morris (12) scored in double figures for his fourth straight game. Jaylen Brown added 17 for Boston.

UP NEXT

Magic: Host Sacramento on Tuesday night.

Celtics: Visit the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night.