AndStill: Miocic dominates Ngannou, Cormier overpowers Oezdemir at UFC 220

Experience (usually) trumps youth and flash.

On Saturday, it worked for Stipe Miocic.

The most decorated champion in UFC heavyweight history took down up-and-coming star Francis Ngannou viaunanimous decision in the fifth round at UFC 220.

"I'm the baddest,"said Miocic, who is the first to defend his UFC heavyweight title three straight times.

It was a masterful performance by Miocic (18-2), who has cardio for days and used his skills to wear out the younger challenger.

But a huge hat tip to Ngannou (11-2), who despite being exhausted (from his near 20-pound weight advantage over Miocic) and defeated from pretty much the opening bell, did not quit and finished the five-round bout.

Miocic finished the night announcing he and his wife and expecting a baby.

Not a bad night at all.

Light heavyweight: Daniel Cormier vs.Volkan Oezdemir

Cormier's only professional blemishes in his UFC career result from two losses (1 official, 1 no contest) to his 'greatest rival' Jon Jones.

When Jones was stripped of the belt following his UFC 214 blunder last summer, Cormier regained the belt … and immediately heard it from fans, media and Twitterthat he didn't deserve to be the champ.

Well, where are those folks now?

DC (20-1-1) dominatedOezdemir (15-2) during UFC 220 with a second-round TKO.

"I proved that I'm worthy of being called champion," said Cormier, who extends his unbeaten streak to six straight fights. "I've been through a lot because of my greatest rival. It's great to back in here (the Octagon) and get a victory."

Big wins forCalvin 'The Boston Finisher' Kattar

WHAT A FINISH! @CalvinKattar TKOs the previously undefeated Shane Burgos at #UFC220 for a huge win! pic.twitter.com/sC77txw9dh — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) January 21, 2018

Congrats to Gian