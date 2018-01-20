No Garden party: Coffey returns, but Gophers fall to Ohio State
NEW YORK -- Keita Bates-Diop had 17 points and 12 rebounds, leading No. 22 Ohio State over Minnesota 67-49 Saturday for its seventh straight win.
The game was part of a two-sport Big Ten doubleheader at Madison Square Garden. At night, Minnesota and Michigan State were set to meet in hockey.
The Buckeyes (17-4, 8-0 Big Ten) used a 24-2 burst to overcome a 10-point deficit midway through the first half. They stayed in control, and went on to match last season's win total.
Kaleb Wesson added 15 points and eight rebounds for Ohio State.
Amir Coffey, who missed five games because of a shoulder injury, scored 11 points for the Golden Gophers (14-8, 3-6). Jordan Murphy had 13.
UP NEXT
Minnesota: Host Northwestern on Tuesday.
Ohio State: Host Nebraska on Monday.