Bluesrecall Dunn, Barbashev and Thompsonfrom AHL

ST. LOUIS -- The St. Louis Blues' break is about over, and three youngsters sent to the American Hockey League for extra ice time have been brought back to the big club.

The Blues announced Monday thatdefenseman Vince Dunn and forward Ivan Barbashev have been recalled from the Chicago Wolves and forwardTage Thompson has been recalled from the San Antonio Rampage.

While the rest of the Blues took the last week off, Dunn, Barbashev and Thompson each played two games with their respective AHL teams, giving them an opportunity to polish skills before rejoining the Blues in time for Tuesday night's game at Toronto.

Dunn has seven points (three goals, four assists)in 39 gameswith the Blues. In his first AHL action this season, the 21-year-old defenseman had a goal and an assist in his two games with Chicago.

Barbashev, 22, has five points (one goal, four assists) in 17 gameswith the Blues and 10 points (five goals,five assists) in20 games with the Wolves this season.

Thompson, 20, has five points (three goals, two assists) in 15 Blues games and 18 points (eight goals,10 assists) in 26 games with the Rampage this season.