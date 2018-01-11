Hornets coach Steve Clifford medically cleared to return to sidelines

Steve Clifford is set to return to the sidelines.

The 56-year-old Charlotte Hornets head coach has been medically cleared to return to coaching on a full-time basis and will return to practice on Jan. 16, the franchise announced on Thursday night. Clifford's first game back on the Hornets' bench will be the team's Jan. 17 game against the Washington Wizards.

Clifford took an indefinite leave of absence on Dec. 6, ultimately missing 19 games. Per the Charlotte Observer's Rick Bonnell, Clifford has been dealing with severe headaches dating back tobefore the season started.

The team have posted a 7-11 record under interim coach Stephen Silas and currently sits in the 11th spot in the Eastern Conference standings.