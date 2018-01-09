D-backs' spring training opens Feb. 14 at Salt River Fields

The Diamondbacks announced Tuesday that first workouts for pitchers and catchers are scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 14, at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick. The first full-squad workout is Monday, Feb. 19 two days before an exhibition game against Arizona State University.

The first official Cactus League game will be Feb. 23 vs. the Colorado Rockies at Salt River Fields. Spring training dates have been pushed up to accommodate an earlier start to the regular season (March 29 for the D-backs), which is due to an increase in off-days during the season.

The D-backs also announced that they have invited 11 non-roster players to camp, along with the 40 players currently on the major-league roster. The non-roster group includes pitcher Taylor Clarke, who finished 2017 ranked as the team's No. 3 prospect, according to mlb.com, utility infielder Kristopher Negron, who played in 14 games for the D-backs last year, and first baseman Kevin Cron, who has amassed three consecutive 25-home-run seasons in the minors.