Reports: Cardinals acquire Ozuna from Marlins

The St. Louis Cardinals reportedly have acquired outfielder Marcell Ozuna from the Miami Marlins, pending a physical.

Ozuna, 27, is coming off a remarkable 2017 season in which he won National League Gold Glove and Silver Slugger awards. He batted .312 with 37 homers and 124 RBIs, all career highs, making him a strong addition to the middle of the St. Louis lineup, an area the team has targeted for improvement.

The Cardinals previously fell short in their bid to acquire Marlins right fielder and NL MVP Giancarlo Stanton, who ultimately was traded to the Yankees. They then looked at Ozuna, Miami's left fielder, and teammate Christian Yelich.

Neither team has confirmed the trade, and there has been no word onother players or cash involved in the deal.