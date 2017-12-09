JR Smith passes Kobe Bryant for all-time three-pointers made

On a cold, snowy night in Cleveland, Swish brought some heat to The Q and eclipsed the Mamba.

With a second quarter three-pointer -- which actually culminated in a four-point play -- Cleveland Cavaliers guard JR Smith passed Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant for 12th all-time on the NBA three-pointers made list.

It shouldn't take Smith too long to catch the next man up on that list, Chauncey Billups, who has 1,830 three-pointers all-time.

Once Smith hits the four necessary to pass Billups, he'll set his sights on the 10th spot currently held down by Joe Johnson (1,940 3FGM).

Cavs teammate Kyle Korver already holds a place in the top 10, currently fifth and closing in on Paul Pierce.