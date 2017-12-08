Expand / Collapse search
UFC

'UFC Fight Night': Brian Ortega faces off with Cub Swanson

FoxSports

Brian Ortega is ready for Cub Swanson.

The two will meet at 'UFC Fight Night 123' on Saturday on FS1.

We've had a chance to get to know Brian and wish him the best vs. Swanson!