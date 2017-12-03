UFC 218 recap: Francis Ngannou decleats Alistair Overeem; Max Holloway downs Jose Aldo

Francis Ngannou is a baaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaad man!

The man who packs the hardest punch in the world had no problem dispatching Alistair Overeem at the 1:42 minute mark of Round 1 during their heavyweight bout at UFC 218.

"The real champ is coming." Francis N'Gannou has a clear message for Stipe Miocic. #UFC218 https://t.co/EBkkeQL1jo — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) December 3, 2017

Ngannou will next get a shot at the heavyweight belt vs. current champ Stipe Miocic … the matchup previously announced by UFC president Dana White.

In Saturday night's main event, Max Hollowaydefeated Jose Aldo with a third-round TKO to successfully defend hisfeatherweight title.

"Max Holloway looked like an amazing champ tonight. Wow!" @danawhite weighs in on an incredible #UFC218 including Miocic vs. N'Gannou! https://t.co/NmINNbPLBJ — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) December 3, 2017

