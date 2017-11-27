Frank Vogel still winless this season against former team

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) -- Victor Oladipo scored 26 points and Bojan Bogdanovic added 22 to help the Indiana Pacers beat the Magic 121-109 on Monday night, handing Orlando its ninth straight loss.

Orlando cut the Pacers lead to 95-91 five minutes into the fourth quarter, but Indiana put together a 13-0 run that lasted nearly three minutes. The Pacers' fourth quarter surge on offense ultimately proved to be the difference in a game where the Magic fought desperately to snap their losing streak. Oladipo, who was back in the lineup after missing Indiana's last game due to a bruised right knee, made his first 11 shots before finishing the game 11-for-14.

The Pacers had five players in double figures as Domantas Sabonis scored 19 points while Myles Turner and Lance Stephenson each added 18.

Orlando gave Indiana everything it could handle through the first three quarters. The Magic managed to close the deficit and trail 85-84 heading into the fourth quarter after falling behind by double digits in the third quarter. But the Pacers hit their stride during the final 12 minutes and outscored the Magic 36-25 in the fourth.

Jonathan Simmons led Orlando with 21 points.

STEADY PACE

Since losing 118-95 to Houston on Nov. 12, the Pacers are 6-1. During the same seven game stretch, Indiana has scored 100 or more points in each of its six wins. The Pacers -- who average 108 points per game -- are now 11-4 in games where they score 100 or more points.

MAGIC SPELL

Dating back to the 2012-13 season, the Pacers have won 17 of their last 19 regular season meetings with Orlando, including the last six matchups with the Magic, leaving former Pacers coach Frank Vogel winless against his old team.

TIP-INS

Magic: Orlando has now lost nine straight games during a stretch in which it is 2-11 in its last 13 games. … The Magic are now 3-12 when allowing their opponent to score 100 or more points. … With 16 3-pointers Monday night, the Magic have now made at least one three in 841 consecutive games, the fifth longest streak in the NBA.

Pacers: Indiana has made 11 or more 3-pointers in six of its last nine games.

UP NEXT:

Magic: Host Oklahoma City on Wednesday night.

Pacers: At Houston on Wednesday night.