Panthers drop road trip finale with narrow loss to Ducks

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) -- John Gibson stopped 50 shots and the Anaheim Ducks held on to beat the Florida Panthers 3-2 on Sunday night for their first winning streak in three weeks.

Josh Manson, Rickard Rakell and Brandon Montour scored for Anaheim. The Ducks hadn't won consecutive games since Oct. 28 and 29.

Vincent Trocheck and Keith Yandle scored for Florida. Roberto Luongo made 25 saves.

Yandle's slap shot 17:01 into the third period pulled the Panthers within one.

Anaheim went up 3-1 early in the third on a power play. Corey Perry's shot was deflected by Luongo but drifted only a few feet outside the crease, where Montour flicked it in.

The Panthers had four power plays in the second period, cashing in on one to cut Anaheim's early lead to 2-1.

Florida was shut out for the first time this season Saturday against the Los Angeles Kings. It broke its scoreless streak when Trocheck's wrist shot went top shelf for his ninth goal.

The Ducks went up 2-0 at the 5:22 mark in the second period on a power play. Chris Wagner passed across the ice to Rakell, alone on the other side, whose shot beat Luongo.

The Panthers thought they had ended their scoreless streak with a power-play goal in the second period. Yandle fired a shot from outside the circles and Jonathan Huberdeau deflected it in midair and into the net. A video review determined he tipped the shot in from above the crossbar, and the goal was disallowed.

The Ducks opened the scoring late in the first period when Manson stole the puck from Huberdeau near center ice and was immediately free on a breakaway.

Manson faked Luongo into committing right and slipped the puck by his other side for his second goal of the season. The Ducks led 1-0 at the end of the period despite being outshot 16-6.

NOTES: Florida D Aaron Ekblad matched a career high with nine shots on goal.

UP NEXT

Panthers: Return home on Wednesday to play Toronto.

Ducks: Travel to San Jose Monday to meet the Sharks in a one-game road trip.