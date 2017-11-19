CIF Southern Section alums (very) prevalent at Coliseum during Trojans' victory over Bruins

The CIF Southern Section produces some of the best high school football talent in the nation.

And, thankfully, most of those players stay close to home when they continue their careers at the next level.

During USC's 28-23 win over UCLA on Saturday night, 24 of the 44 total starterson the field were alumni of the CIF-SS. Of the game's seven total touchdowns, five were scored by CIF-SS products.

Yeah, impressive to say the least.

The Victory Bell is staying in South Central! #FightOn pic.twitter.com/JhkytXZzTR — USC Trojans (@USC_Athletics) November 19, 2017

And a few of those fellas had some huge moments at the Coliseum.

But more on that in a minute.

First, the stars of the game… before the ball was even snapped … were the quarterbacks -- Josh Rosen (St. John Bosco) of UCLA and Sam Darnold (San Clemente) of USC. Being that both are local kids, legends at their high schools and will be high NFL Draft picks at some point, it was sure to be an entertaining matchup.

And it was.

Rosen looked sharper, passing for 421 and three scores, but had more than double the amount of attempts of Darnold (52 to 28).Each QB threw an interceptionwhile Rosen lost a fumble.

Top performers from tonight. Rosen: Most passing yards by a Bruin against USC with 421 yds.

Lasley: 4th most receiving yards in a game by a Bruin with 204 yds. #GoBruins pic.twitter.com/RtWbC36OVK — UCLA Football (@UCLAFootball) November 19, 2017

Now, to the moments.

Tyler Vaughns' (Bishop Amat grad) coolest fake-punt-coverage-but-return-it-for-a-touchdown-anyways touchdown you'll ever see.

Another look at USCs trick punt return TD! #FightOn pic.twitter.com/O426YaBgew — USC Trojans (@USC_Athletics) November 19, 2017

Jordan Lasley (Serra) had a monster performance for UCLA, catching 10 passes for 204 yards and three touchdowns.

None of hisgrabs were as awesome as this one …

Serra High School was well represented!

On the defensive side, USC safety Chris Hawkins (Rancho Cucamonga)and defensive tackles Josh Fatu (Lakewood) and Malik Dorton (St. John Bosco) added a sack and tackle for loss. Marvell Tell (Crespi) for USC andJaleel Wadood(St. John Bosco) for UCLA provided the contest's two interceptions.

With the win, the Trojans extended their winning streak vs. the Bruins to three straight (after losing three in a row from 2012-14).UCLA will host the 2018 edition on Nov. 17 at the Rose Bowl.

Oh, yeah, this guy showed up, too.

The Trojans (10-2, 8-1) will face Stanford for Washington State in the Pac-12 Championship Game on Dec. 1 in Santa Clara on ESPN starting at 5p.

#FightOn Trojan Family! See you all in Santa Clara in two weeks! #WeAreSC — Clay Helton (@USCCoachHelton) November 19, 2017

The CIF-SS playoffs continue on Prep Zone, Prime Ticket at FOX Sports GO on Friday night. St. John Bosco hosts Centennial in the highlight of our semifinals coverage.