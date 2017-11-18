FSU tops 30 points for 1st time this season in dominating rout of Delaware State

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) -- Florida State tied a school record for first-half points as it rolled to a 77-6 victory over Delaware State on Saturday.

The 71-point win also marks the second-highest margin of victory by Florida State. The record is 74 in a shutout against Whiting Field in 1949.

The Seminoles (4-6) led 56-6 at halftime, which equaled the points they scored in the first 30 minutes on Nov. 14, 1992, against Tulane. The Seminoles would go on to win that game 70-7.

Florida State scored 63 unanswered points after a Nyfease West 1-yard touchdown run brought Delaware State (2-9) within 14-6 with 4:04 remaining in the first quarter.

The Seminoles also scored touchdowns on offense, special teams and defense in the first quarter. It is the first time it has done that in the same game since 2013 against Wake Forest.

The Seminoles opened the scoring on a Jacques Patrick 14-yard touchdown run and extended their lead to 14-0 when Tarvarus McFadden took a blocked field goal 63 yards.

The Hornets got the ball back with a chance to tie the game at 14, but Derwin James picked off Keenan Black and ran 41 yards for his first career touchdown.

James Blackman completed 11 of 15 passes for 179 yards and three touchdowns for FSU. Patrick also ran for a pair of scores.

J.J. Cosentino and Jake Rizzo played QB for the Seminoles during the second half and also directed scoring drives.

The Hornets gained 125 yards on their first two drives but were held to 67 the remainder of the game. Keenan Black played quarterback in the first half and was 7 of 18 for 98 yards.

The teams agreed to play 10-minute quarters during the second half. NCAA rules state that at "any time during the game, the playing time of any remaining period or periods and the intermission between halves may be shortened by mutual agreement of the opposing head coaches and the referee."

The NCAA rules only allow for shortening the length of time in each quarter and don't permit the use of a running clock, though there is evidence of games having used running clocks in the past. It is the seventh time since 2012 a game has been shortened in the second half.

It is the second time involving Florida State with the first time being 2012 against Savannah State. After a 56-minute weather delay in the second quarter with Florida State ahead 48-0, officials agreed to use a running clock. The game was called for good in the third quarter due to lightning with the Seminoles leading 55-0.

THE TAKEAWAY

Delaware State: Coach Kevin Carter and his team can claim at least one moral victory. The touchdown marked the first time in nine games that an FCS team had scored a first-quarter TD on the Seminoles.

Florida State: This marks the first time this season that Florida State has scored 30 or more points in a game. Its previous season high was 28 in a three-point loss to Louisville on Oct. 21.

UP NEXT

Delaware State: Season complete.

Florida State: Travel to Florida on Saturday. It is the first time since 1959 that both teams go into the game with losing records.