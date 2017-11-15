Week 11 fantasy plays: start 'em, sit 'em

There's one last bye week to contend with as we head into the home stretch of the fantasy football season. Going forward, concentrate on building a deep roster that will guide you through the fantasy playoffs.

START `EM

Quarterback

-- Ryan Fitzpatrick, Tampa Bay at Miami

We're going to give Fitzpatrick another chance to prove he's worthy of being a QB streamer. He'll manage an offense whose passing play percentage is the fourth highest in the league. The Dolphins have given up 40 or more points in two of their last three games. Fitzpatrick will also have WR Mike Evans back.

-- Blake Bortles, Jacksonville at Cleveland

Bortles has scored more than 16 fantasy points each of the last three weeks -- consistent, yet modest numbers. If you need a Week 11 streamer, Bortles faces the Browns, who've allowed the second most passing TDs and the seventh most fantasy points per game to QBs.

Running back

-- Tevin Coleman, Atlanta at Seattle

With Devonta Freeman in the concussion protocol and unlikely to play, Coleman will be the Falcons' primary Week 11 back. He has a tough matchup, but volume and the fact that the Seahawks have given up four TDs to RBs over the past three weeks could help him have a productive day.

-- Jamaal Williams, Green Bay vs. Baltimore

With Aaron Jones out and Ty Montgomery limited, Williams will likely be the Packers featured back. The injury to QB Aaron Rodgers has caused the Packers to run the ball more and that should translate into more opportunities for Williams. Although his 2017 statistics may seem pedestrian, according to Pro Football Focus he forced seven missed tackles in Week 10.

Wide receiver

-- Kenny Stills, Miami vs. Tampa Bay

Stills has scored double digit fantasy points in points per reception (PPR) scoring formats in four of his last five games. Stills played the most snaps of any Dolphin receiver in Week 10, and faces a Bucs team that's given up the second most fantasy points per game (FPPG) to WRs.

-- JuJu Smith-Schuster, Pittsburgh vs. Tennessee

Smith-Schuster has seen the second most red zone targets among Steelers WRs, and has scored TDs in three straight games. The Titans have given up the second most TDs to WRs (12).

Tight end

-- Tyler Kroft, Cincinnati at Denver

The Broncos have given up the second most FPPG as well as TDs in four of their last five games to TEs. Kroft is averaging just under five targets in his last seven games.

-- Marcedes Lewis, Jacksonville at Cleveland

With WR Allen Hurns expected to be inactive, Lewis may see more targets against the Browns, who've given up the most receptions and third most FPPG to TEs.

SIT `EM

Quarterback

-- Dak Prescott, Dallas vs. Philadelphia

Ezekiel Elliott having to serve his suspension doesn't only hurt the Cowboys' running game. Elliott is a great blocker who played a big part in helping Dallas' offensive line protect QB Dak Prescott. His and LT Tyron Smith's absence due to a groin injury were a big part of why Prescott was sacked eight times in Week 10. Elliott will miss Week 11 but there's also a chance that Smith may miss his second straight game. Prescott was constantly under pressure last week and only threw for 176 yards. If his offensive line continues to falter, he's likely to have another frustrating week.

-- Marcus Mariota, Tennessee at Pittsburgh

The Steelers have allowed the third fewest FPPG to QBs as well as the fourth fewest rushing yards to the position. Mariota has averaged almost five fewer fantasy points on the road (12.5) compared to when he plays at home (17.1).

Running back

-- DeMarco Murray, Tennessee vs. Pittsburgh

Murray has averaged 3 yards per carry (YPC) over his past five games, and has had just one 100 yard plus rushing game so far this season. The Steelers have given up 1.8 YPC to RBs over the past month.

-- Dallas Cowboys backfield, Dallas vs. Philadelphia

Based on Week 10, while Ezekiel Elliott serves his suspension, Alfred Morris will be the Cowboys' primary back, with Rod Smith taking over in pass catching situations. Darren McFadden only played one snap. It doesn't matter which Cowboys RB gets the most playing time this week. All should be faded. The Eagles have given up 3.6 YPC and 66.4 rushing yards per game this season.

Wide receiver

-- Kelvin Benjamin, Buffalo at LA Chargers

Although Benjamin's target share in Week 10 suggests he's the Bills' primary receiver, they are still a run first team and now have a rookie QB at the helm. He's got a tough matchup against an excellent Chargers secondary led by Casey Hayward and Trevor Williams. The Chargers have given up the fifth fewest FPPG to WRs over the past month.

-- Jamison Crowder, Washington at New Orleans

Although he's still likely to be highly targeted, Crowder will be challenged by the Saints, who've given up the fewest FPPG to WRs over the past four weeks. The Saints have been particularly good at defending passes over the middle, and that could especially hurt Crowder, who plays out of the slot.

Tight end

-- Jared Cook, New England at Oakland

The Patriots have given up less than four FPPG and zero TDs to TEs in their last three games.