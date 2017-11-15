PADRES ANNOUNCE 2018 SPRING TRAINING SCHEDULE

Pitchers & catchers to report February 14; first full squad workout on February 19

SAN DIEGO The San Diego Padres today announced their 2018 Spring Training schedule, the clubs 25th spring in Peoria, Ariz.

Padres pitchers and catchers are scheduled to report to Peoria on Wednesday, February 14, with the clubs first full-squad workout on Monday, February 19. The team will begin its 31-game schedule in Arizona with the annual charity game on Friday, February 23 as the home team against the Seattle Mariners at the Peoria Sports Complex.

The Padres will play 15 of their 31 games next spring in Peoria, all but one of them as the home team. The home schedule features four night games: Monday, March 5 vs. Arizona (6:40 p.m. MST), Thursday, March 15 vs. San Francisco (6:40 p.m. MST), Tuesday, March 20 vs. Cincinnati and Friday, March 23 vs. Texas (6:40 p.m. MST). San Diegos Cactus League schedule features seven meetings with National League West opponents, including three against the San Francisco Giants and two meetings each with the Arizona Diamondbacks and Los Angeles Dodgers.

The club will break camp following its Cactus League finale vs. Seattle on Sunday, March 25. San Diego will cap off its spring schedule with an exhibition game in El Paso, TX, against its Triple-A affiliate, the El Paso Chihuahuas on Monday, March 26 (6:35 p.m. MST). The Padres will open the 2018 season at home against the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday, March 29, with a 1:10 p.m. PT first pitch.

FOX Sports San Diego and FM949 will broadcast select spring games. FSSD will broadcast 10 games, with two additional games made available through the FOX Sports West feed (Sunday, February 25 and Monday, February 26). The radio feed for 10 games will air on FM949 and 13 audio webcasts will be available on www.padres.com. Complete details of the 2018 Spring Training broadcast schedule will be announced at a later date.

Tickets for all Padres games at the Peoria Sports Complex will go on sale online Wednesday, December 6 at www.padres.com/spring. The Peoria Sports Complex ticket office will open on January 27, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. PT/10:00 a.m. MST, at which time tickets will be available for purchase by phone at 800-677-1227. The Peoria Team Store will also open that day for fans interested in purchasing gear for Spring Training.

(h/t San Diego Padres)