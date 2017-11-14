Werenski scores in OT, Blue Jackets beat Canadiens 2-1

MONTREAL (AP) -- Zach Werenski scored 1:09 into overtime, lifting the Columbus Blue Jackets over the Montreal Canadiens 2-1 on Tuesday night.

Josh Anderson had a goal 2:29 into the game for Columbus, and Sergei Bobrovsky made 28 saves, allowing only a goal to Paul Byron early in the third period.

Charlie Lindgren, making his fifth consecutive start for Montreal, stopped 23 shots. Werenski beat him with a wrist shot to the roof of the net on his glove side.

Anderson got his team-leading seventh goal after Montreal's Brandon Davidson tipped Markus Nutivaara's point shot right to Anderson. He let the puck drop before batting it past Lindgren. Davidson was also at fault seconds earlier when Nutivaara intercepted his failed clearance at the blue line.

The goal came on Columbus' second shot of the game.

Byron, playing his 300th NHL game, came close to equalizing midway through the second period. With the Canadiens playing short-handed, Byron stole the puck from Seth Jones at the blue line and moved in alone on Bobrovsky, but the Blue Jackets goalie got his pad on the shot.

The Canadiens upped the pressure in the third period, but Bobrovsky was again up to the challenge.

Bobrovsky, without his stick, robbed Jacob De La Rose with a blocker save on a 2-on-1 five minutes into the period. Three minutes later, he made three consecutive saves on Canadiens captain Max Pacioretty.

Montreal finally broke through when Byron poked a loose rebound over Bobrovsky's shoulder into the top corner of the net at 12:14 of the third.

With forward Torrey Mitchell out with the flu, the Canadiens were forced to dress seven defensemen. Rookie Victor Mete played on the fourth line with De La Rose and Byron Froese.

NOTES:Earlier on Tuesday, the Canadiens claimed goalie Antti Niemi off waivers from the Florida Panthers. Carey Price (lower body) and Al Montoya (concussion) are still out with injuries. … UFC middleweight champion Georges St-Pierre dropped the ceremonial first puck. … Quebec-born Blue Jackets forward Pierre-Luc Dubois played his first NHL game at the Bell Centre.

UP NEXT

Blue Jackets: Host the New York Rangers on Friday night.

Canadiens: Host Arizona on Thursday night.