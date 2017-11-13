Aztecs Men's Basketball signs three players to National Letters of Intent

On Monday, San Diego State Aztecs' coach Brian Dutcher officially announced the signing of Nathan Mensah, Joel Mensah, and Jordan Campbell to National Letters of Intent for the 2018-19 academic year.

Nathan Mensah, a 6-10, 210-poundforward, committed to San Diego State on October 4th. He is currentlyundergoinghis senior year of high school at Findlay Prep in Nevada while playing in the Prep Circuit. Just last week, he put up a 14-point, 15-rebound performance with three blocked shots.

O F F I C I A L #MOAM pic.twitter.com/bQoFe9oALs — NATHAN MENSAH (@NathanMensah) November 9, 2017

Joel Mensah (no relation to Nathan) committed to the Aztecs on August 12th. Like Nathan, he stands at 6-10 and is from Ghana. Mensah weighs 215 pounds and is ranked No.29 among all centers nationally (according to ESPN). Last season, he averaged 15 points and 9 rebounds per game at JSerra Catholic High in San Juan Capistrano.

Jordan Campbell is a 6-2 point guard from Adelanto High. Last year, Campbell averaged 29 points per game for the Saints while leading his team to a 22-3 record. He graduated in 2017, but is attending Scale Prep Academy to improve his game before enrolling in San Diego State next fall.

Truly blessed to be in the position I am now, thank all the sdsu fans for the love it's truly appreciated #AztecNation — Jordan Campbell (@young_relyable) November 8, 2017

The Aztecs are back in action on Tuesday night as they face their first road test of the season at Arizona State. Tip off with be at 6 PM PT.