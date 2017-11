Booker, Warren score 35 apiece, Suns beat T-wolves to snap skid

PHOENIX -- The two players counted on most by the young Phoenix Suns both had their game in high gear on Saturday night.

The result was an end to the Suns' five-game losing streak.

Devin Booker and T.J. Warren scored 35 points apiece and the Suns pulled away over the final four minutes to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 118-110.

"When they're both rolling, it's going to be a good night for us," Phoenix interim coach Jay Triano said.

Booker scored nine in the Suns' decisive 21-7 run over the final 3:50. Just past his 21st birthday, Booker loves to have the ball down the stretch of a close one.

"It's a big win. … It's good to break the losing streak and get a win." -- T.J. Warren, after his 35-point performance in a 118-110 win. pic.twitter.com/Z9RQKe38L2 FOX Sports Arizona (@FOXSPORTSAZ) November 12, 2017

"Winning time, that's what we called it at Kentucky," he said, "time to lock in defensively, help each other out. And we did that."

Timberwolves coach Tom Thibodeau called Booker and Warren "tough matchups."

"We've got to give the appropriate help, step behind them," he said, "and you can't give guys like that room, and we did."

Andrew Wiggins scored 27 points and Jimmy Butler had 25 in Minnesota's second straight loss after a five-game winning streak.

"We scored, we just couldn't stop them," Thibodeau said. "We just kept on trading buckets. Then we got the lead, then we gave it away."

Booker: Win over the #Timberwolves was the @Suns' best overall game this season. pic.twitter.com/wr4Fj8LiJl FOX Sports Arizona (@FOXSPORTSAZ) November 12, 2017

In a back-and-forth second half, Phoenix took control with a late 14-0 burst.

Booker scored seven points in the streak and capped the outburst with a pass to Marquese Chriss, who sank a 3-pointer from the corner to give the Suns a 111-103 lead with 51.2 seconds to go.

Booker scored just nine points of 3-of-10 shooting in Phoenix's loss to Orlando on Friday night but came back strong.

"He is such a gifted player," Triano said. "We're just trying to create different ways for him to have the ball. We know he's good enough to make plays for other people, he's good enough to score. I think the biggest thing that we've been preaching is how well he defends."

Chriss was the only other Phoenix scorer in double figures with 13 and blocked five shots. His most memorable block came on Wiggins' dunk attempt midway through the fourth quarter.

Wiggins had big dreams. Quese dashed them all in the blink of an eye. pic.twitter.com/CYvmbncAYU — FOX Sports Arizona (@FOXSPORTSAZ) November 12, 2017

"It kind of sticks in people's heads," Chriss said of the impact of his shot-blocking ability. "It's not going to be an easy layup this time."

A 19-4 run to end the third quarter and start the fourth gave the Timberwolves a 94-87 lead on Shabazz Muhammad's basket with 9:47 to play. But the Suns scored the next 10 to go up 97-94 after Warren's 17-footer with 6:53 left.

Minnesota responded with a 9-0 spurt and Jeff Teague's 3-pointer put the Timberwolves up 103-97 with 4:46 to go. Minnesota went four minutes before its next score.

Neither team had a double-digit lead all night with the Timberwolves, who never trailed in the first half, up 60-57 at the break.

Chriss sank a 3-pointer in the opening minutes of the second half to tie it at 61 and, after Chriss' block of Karl Anthony-Townes' shot led to Warren's breakaway dunk, Phoenix led 83-75 with 4:06 to play in the third.

Triano: Booker's defense was more impressive than his 35-point performance. pic.twitter.com/0QnMCKJmAM FOX Sports Arizona (@FOXSPORTSAZ) November 12, 2017

Minnesota called a timeout, then went on a 13-2 run to end the quarter to lead 88-85 entering the fourth.

BUDDIES

Anthony-Towns and Booker are friends and former teammates at Kentucky. They also are the top two scorers out of the 2010 draft. It's one of four draft classes in NBA history where the top two scorers were college teammates. Towns had 17 points and 12 rebounds on Saturday.

TIP-INS

Tyson Chandler played after missing the previous two games with back spasms. … Phoenix improved to 1-3 on a season-long six-game homestand. … Tyler Ulis started at point guard for first time this season, replacing Mike James.

UP NEXT

Suns host the Lonzo Ball, fresh off his first career triple-double, and the Lakers on Monday night.