Sooners dominate TCU 38-20 in Big 12 showdown

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) -- Baker Mayfield threw three touchdown passes, Rodney Anderson had 290 yards from scrimmage and four touchdowns, and No. 5 Oklahoma rolled past No. 8 TCU 38-20 on Saturday night to take sole possession of first place in the Big 12.

Anderson ran for 151 yards and two touchdowns and caught five passes for 139 yards and two scores for the Sooners (9-1, 6-1 Big 12, No. 5 College Football Playoff). They have won five straight.

Mayfield strengthened his Heisman Trophy resume by passing for 333 yards and rushing for 50 against a TCU defense that entered the night ranked sixth in the nation in scoring defense and total defense. He did it in front of a crowd of 88,308, the largest home crowd in school history. The Sooners ran for 200 yards against the nation's No. 1 rushing defense.

Kenny Hill passed for 270 yards for the Horned Frogs (8-2, 5-2, No. 6 CFP), but he completed just 13 of 28 passes. TCU defensive end Mat Boesen was ejected in the second quarter for kicking an Oklahoma player.

TCU is tied for second place in the Big 12 and still has a chance to reach the conference title game.

Oklahoma led 38-14 at halftime. Mayfield passed for 299 yards and three touchdowns in the first half and Anderson had 117 yards and two touchdowns receiving and 86 yards and two touchdowns rushing before the break.

THE TAKEAWAY

TCU: The Horned Frogs had allowed 27 points in their four games leading up to Saturday's showdown, but Oklahoma's offense did whatever it wanted in the first half. The Horned Frogs, who have played with the lead for most of the season, didn't have enough firepower to play from behind.

OKLAHOMA: After unleashing a 62-point, 785-yard onslaught against Oklahoma State the previous week, the Sooners simply kept it going in the first half Saturday. Just as impressive, Oklahoma started freshmen Robert Barnes, Tre Norwood and Tre Brown in its injury-ravaged secondary, and the Sooners played well. Oklahoma held the Horned Frogs to 424 total yards and gave up just six points in the second half.

UP NEXT:

TCU: Plays at Texas Tech on Saturday.

OKLAHOMA: Plays at Kansas on Saturday.