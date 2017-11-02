'Inside the Heat: Dion Waiters' premieres Nov. 5 on FOX Sports Sun

MIAMI -- Tune in Sunday, Nov. 5 at 6:30 p.m. on FOX Sports Sun, the regional television home of the Miami HEAT, as we get set to premiere an all-new episode of Inside the HEAT upon conclusion of the HEAT vs. Los Angeles Clippers game. Inside the HEAT: Dion Waiters takes viewers on a trip to his hometown for a personal introduction to the HEATs shooting guard.

Dion took us back to where it all started for him growing up in Philadelphia, a city that still holds a special place in his heart. HEAT fans will join him on a tour of the neighborhood basketball courts where he spent most of his childhood and hear from the people who know Dion best -- his closest friends and family. The episode dives into the basketball journey that ultimately brought him to Miami, where he hopes to continue building upon the success he achieved in his first year with the HEAT. Finally, Dion opened up about the adversities he faced growing up in South Philly and how those trials molded him into the person he is today: a man with a strong desire to be a positive influence to those around him.

Join host Jason Jackson on FOX Sports Sun and FOX Sports GO as we debut Inside the HEAT: Dion Waiters

