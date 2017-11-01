Expand / Collapse search
Joel Klatt calls Alabama's schedule 'atrocious'

FoxSports

Joining Colin Cowherd, Joel Klatt analyzes the Alabama Crimson Tide's remaining schedule and is not too impressed with the opposition Nick Saban's squad will face.

