'Inside the Lightning: The Originals' premieres Oct. 28 on FOX Sports Sun

TAMPA, Fla. -- Tune in Saturday, Oct. 28 at 10 p.m., on FOX Sports Sun, the regional television home of the Tampa Bay Lightning, as we get set to premiere an all-new episode of Inside the Lightning upon conclusion of the Tampa Bay vs. Anaheim Ducks game. Titled The Originals, this episode takes a docu-style look back at the first season of the franchise in 1992-93 when the Bolts became the first National Hockey League team in Florida.

Tampa Bay Lightning on FOX Sports Sun

A panel discussion hosted by Paul Kennedy sets the stage for the show as key figures from that season reminisced about the many unique aspects of the Lightnings inaugural skate through the NHL. Viewers will hear from Lightning Founder Phil Esposito and Tampa Bays first Head Coach Terry Crisp, in addition to former players Roman Hamrlik, Chris Kontos and Brian Bradley as they reflected upon numerous special moments from that season.

The show takes a look back at Expo Hall, the charming yet noisy venue, that hosted the Lightnings home games in that first season. Fans will get a firsthand flashback to the teams opening night on Oct. 7, 1992 as Kontos scored four goals to lead the upstart Lightning to a 7-3 win over Jeremy Roenick, Chris Chelios and the mighty Chicago Blackhawks. Also, viewers will learn about Hamrliks transition to Tampa, coming to the city at age 18 from the Czech Republic, after being the franchises first overall pick in the 1992 NHL Entry Draft. Finally, fans will hear the panel look back on why its still so special to have been a part of that first Lightning team 25 years ago.

Catch the premiere on FOX Sports Sun and FOX Sports GO as we debut Inside the Lightning: The Originals, and be sure to follow @FOXSportsBolts on Twitter and visit FOXSportsFlorida.com for channel listings and exclusive Lightning coverage from our broadcasts.

Replay Schedule:



Mon 10/30/17 6:30 PM Mon 10/30/17 10:30 PM Tue 10/31/17 7:00 PM Thu 11/02/17 6:00 PM Sat 11/04/17 5:30 PM Tue 11/07/17 9:00 PM Wed 11/08/17 8:30 PM Thu 11/09/17 11:30 AM Thu 11/09/17 9:00 PM Fri 11/10/17 4:00 PM Sun 11/12/17 11:30 PM Tue 11/14/17 5:00 PM Thu 11/16/17 6:00 PM Thu 11/16/17 11:30 PM Fri 11/17/17 8:30 PM Sat 11/18/17 5:30 PM Mon 11/20/17 11:30 AM Tue 11/21/17 6:00 PM Wed 11/22/17 9:00 AM Thu 11/23/17 10:00 AM Fri 11/24/17 8:30 PM

About FOX Sports Florida / FOX SPORTS SUN

FOX Sports Florida & FOX Sports Sun are the regional television homes of the Orlando Magic, Tampa Bay Rays, Miami Heat, Miami Marlins, Tampa Bay Lightning and the Florida Panthers. The regional sports networks have been fixtures in the homes of sports fans throughout the Sunshine State for over 20 years. Today, the networks combine to produce more than 700 live sporting events and over 300 studio based and original programs year round. FOX Sports Florida and FOX Sports Sun are committed to making a positive impact in the communities we serve by engaging our audiences and providing award winning TV and web coverage of Floridas hometown sports teams. For more information, channel listings and how you can get involved with FOX Sports Florida / FOX Sports Sun, visit www.foxsportsflorida.com.