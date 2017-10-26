Cardinals' sole Gold Glove finalist is a familiar one: Yadi

ST. LOUIS -- For all the excitement over the breakout seasons from several young Cardinals in 2017, it's an old-timer who made the list of finalists for a National League Gold Glove Award in 2017: catcher Yadier Molina.

Molina is seeking his ninth Gold Glove. He had won eight in a row from 2008-15 before missing out last year. The other NL finalists at catcher are San Francisco's Buster Posey and Cincinnati's Tucker Barnhart.

Molina, 35, also is a four-time Platinum Glove winner, denoting the top fielder across all positions.