Dodgers confident Seager will return for World Series

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Look for Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager to be back in the Los Angeles lineup when the World Series begins.

The All-Star didn't play in the NL Championship Series against the Cubs because of a back injury.

But manager Dave Roberts said Sunday that the team was "very confident" Seager was ready to return. Los Angeles takes on the Houston Astros in the World Series opener Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium.

Depending on how Seager is feeling, he could be the designated hitter for the Dodgers when the Series shifts to Houston for Game 3.

Seager hit .295 with 22 home runs and 77 RBIs, a season after he was the NL Rookie of the Year. He went 3 for 11 with four walks in the NL Division Series against Arizona, but tweaked his back during a slide in Game 3.

Charlie Culberson did well while filling in for Seager during the NLCS. Chris Taylor also saw action at shortstop against the Cubs and was the co-MVP of the series.