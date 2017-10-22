Coyotes remain winless after late score by Blackhawks

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- The Chicago Blackhawks took a two-goal lead on a penalty shot by Tommy Wingels, only to have it erased upon review. The struggling Arizona Coyotes scored quickly after the rare play, tying the game and snatching the momentum.

The Blackhawks are a veteran team, though, and kept grinding to keep the Coyotes winless. Wingels got to cap it with an empty-net goal to boot.

Lance Bouma scored on a rebound with 4:24 left in the third period, Corey Crawford stopped 27 shots and the Blackhawks beat the NHL's only winless team 4-2 Saturday night.

"We rebounded after that and found a way to get a win," said Wingels, who also had an assist. "The hockey gods kind of repay you, I think."

The Coyotes have been playing better lately, but their only point is an overtime loss to Vegas the second game of the season. Arizona was aggressive and Louis Domingue made some spectacular saves against the Blackhawks after being replaced by rookie Adin Hill the past two games.

Louis Domingue: 'It's gonna turnaround.' pic.twitter.com/kczILDerVi — FOX Sports Arizona (@FOXSPORTSAZ) October 22, 2017

The Blackhawks were just better.

Patrick Kane and Richard Panik each scored and Jonathan Toews had a pair of assists for Chicago, which had lost three of four. Wingels put the game out of reach with his empty netter.

"We just stuck with it and it was a big win for us," Bouma said.

The Coyotes made just enough mistakes in another what-could-have-been loss.

Arizona failed to hold a lead for the sixth time in eight games, gave up another quick goal after scoring and allowed a breakaway goal after getting caught pinching at Chicago's blue line The Coyotes also went 0 for 4 on the power play, including two minutes of 5-on-3.

Clayton Keller had his NHL rookie-best sixth goal of the season and Christian Fischer also scored for the Coyotes, who dropped to 0-7-1 with a long road trip next.

"A lot of positive things, but came up short again," said Domingue, who stopped 25 shots. "We're getting close and against one of the greatest teams over the past decade, I thought we showed a lot of positive things."

Arizona took the early lead when a shot by Fischer hit the stick of Chicago defenseman Jordan Oesterle and slipped between Crawford's pads.

No problem for the Blackhawks.

The Coyotes have had a penchant for giving up goals immediately after scoring and did it again against Chicago. Panik got this one, deflecting the puck past Domingue on a shot by Toews 1:01 after Fischer's goal. It was the ninth time Arizona has given up a goal less than two minutes after scoring.

Arizona's defensemen also have been caught pinching at the blue line multiple times this season, leading breakaways and odd-man rushes. That happened again, too, this time giving Kane, one of the best stick handlers in the game, a free run at Domingue. Kane beat him between the pads, using a deke to open up a forehand shot for his fourth of the season.

. @Coyotes coach Rick Tocchet: These guys need to get away from the rink and re-energize. pic.twitter.com/auCsHjMysn — FOX Sports Arizona (@FOXSPORTSAZ) October 22, 2017

"We had a chance to score and it was kind of a fluke thing, and he gets a goal there," Coyotes coach Rick Tocchet said.

Wingels appeared to give the Blackhawks a two-goal lead by scoring on a penalty shot, but it was waived off after a review showed Domingue touched the puck before Wingels knocked it in.

Arizona capitalized with a quick goal this time, with Keller backhanding a loose puck in the crease past Crawford after Wingels' goal was negated.

Niklas Hjalmarsson: 'It's been the same old story. We've got to find a way to change it.' pic.twitter.com/e36X4ZcAPX — FOX Sports Arizona (@FOXSPORTSAZ) October 22, 2017

NOTES:Arizona D Niklas Hjalmarsson played against this former team for the first time. He spent 10 seasons with Chicago, winning the Stanley Cup three times, before being traded to Arizona for Connor Murphy. … Blackhawks trainer Jeff Thomas worked his 1,000th NHL game. … Arizona G Antti Raanta missed his fourth straight game with a lower-body injury. … Chicago has won eight straight against Arizona.

UP NEXT

Arizona kicks off a five-game eastern trip against the New York Rangers on Tuesday night.