Bucks Twi-lights: The Greek Freak takes over

Goodness.

That's really the only word that can describe what we saw from Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo in the fourth quarter on Saturday night.

The Greek Freak went from being in the early-season MVP conversation to jumping way ahead of the pack, setting a new career high with 44 points and making key stops in the final minute.

Catch up on all of Antetokounmpo's best plays and more from Milwaukee's 113-110 win over the Portland Trail Blazers: