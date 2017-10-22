Bucks Twi-lights: The Greek Freak takes over
Goodness.
That's really the only word that can describe what we saw from Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo in the fourth quarter on Saturday night.
The Greek Freak went from being in the early-season MVP conversation to jumping way ahead of the pack, setting a new career high with 44 points and making key stops in the final minute.
Catch up on all of Antetokounmpo's best plays and more from Milwaukee's 113-110 win over the Portland Trail Blazers:
. @khris22m gets us started against Portland!
WATCH: #FOXSportsGO https://t.co/IljulrV8Np pic.twitter.com/SGOPHAxIv8
FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) October 22, 2017
THREEEEE!
WATCH: #FOXSportsGO https://t.co/IljulrV8Np pic.twitter.com/QD41anlfMZ
FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) October 22, 2017
Snell ready for launch!!
WATCH: #FOXSportsGO https://t.co/IljulrV8Np pic.twitter.com/w3z6BtRcjP
FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) October 22, 2017
. @Giannis_An34 AND 1
WATCH: #FOXSportsGO https://t.co/6TSu5UtKE5 pic.twitter.com/RZjlDufB9j
FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) October 22, 2017
Ok, Prez!
WATCH: #FOXSportsGO https://t.co/6TSu5UtKE5 pic.twitter.com/nReCZK0lS1
FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) October 22, 2017
Another from Teletovic!
WATCH: #FOXSportsGO https://t.co/6TSu5UtKE5 pic.twitter.com/9p1oVP84IG
FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) October 22, 2017
Lean , lean
WATCH: #FOXSportsGO https://t.co/IljulrV8Np pic.twitter.com/bZ6wCUl7Xg
FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) October 22, 2017
TAKE OVER, GIANNIS!
WATCH: #FOXSportsGO https://t.co/IljulrV8Np pic.twitter.com/mQFMtI56Sz
FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) October 22, 2017
LET'S GOOOOO!!! pic.twitter.com/DRi45eB70q
FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) October 22, 2017
. @Giannis_An34 set a new career high with 44 points against Portland!
"One thing I do well: I never give up." #Bucks pic.twitter.com/a2xpnu2Qwt
FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) October 22, 2017