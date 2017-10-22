Expand / Collapse search
NBA

Bucks Twi-lights: The Greek Freak takes over

FoxSports

Goodness.

That's really the only word that can describe what we saw from Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo in the fourth quarter on Saturday night.

The Greek Freak went from being in the early-season MVP conversation to jumping way ahead of the pack, setting a new career high with 44 points and making key stops in the final minute.

Catch up on all of Antetokounmpo's best plays and more from Milwaukee's 113-110 win over the Portland Trail Blazers:

. @khris22m gets us started against Portland!

WATCH: #FOXSportsGO https://t.co/IljulrV8Np pic.twitter.com/SGOPHAxIv8

FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) October 22, 2017

THREEEEE!

WATCH: #FOXSportsGO https://t.co/IljulrV8Np pic.twitter.com/QD41anlfMZ

FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) October 22, 2017

Snell ready for launch!!

WATCH: #FOXSportsGO https://t.co/IljulrV8Np pic.twitter.com/w3z6BtRcjP

FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) October 22, 2017

. @Giannis_An34 AND 1

WATCH: #FOXSportsGO https://t.co/6TSu5UtKE5 pic.twitter.com/RZjlDufB9j

FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) October 22, 2017

Ok, Prez!

WATCH: #FOXSportsGO https://t.co/6TSu5UtKE5 pic.twitter.com/nReCZK0lS1

FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) October 22, 2017

Another from Teletovic!

WATCH: #FOXSportsGO https://t.co/6TSu5UtKE5 pic.twitter.com/9p1oVP84IG

FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) October 22, 2017

Lean , lean

WATCH: #FOXSportsGO https://t.co/IljulrV8Np pic.twitter.com/bZ6wCUl7Xg

FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) October 22, 2017

TAKE OVER, GIANNIS!

WATCH: #FOXSportsGO https://t.co/IljulrV8Np pic.twitter.com/mQFMtI56Sz

FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) October 22, 2017

LET'S GOOOOO!!! pic.twitter.com/DRi45eB70q

FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) October 22, 2017

. @Giannis_An34 set a new career high with 44 points against Portland!

"One thing I do well: I never give up." #Bucks pic.twitter.com/a2xpnu2Qwt

FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) October 22, 2017